Real Madrid will barely have time to take in a last-minute winner against Inter Milan in their opening match of the UEFA Champions League as they need to begin preparations to take on Valencia in La Liga on Sunday night at the Mestalla. The match against Inter made many aware that rest will be needed for some players but it will be difficult in a game against a Valencia side tied on points with Real Madrid so far and seem to be a lot more organized than they were last season.

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO