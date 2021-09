The Houston Texans had a trio of running backs reach the end zone in their season opener Sunday. There is one thing about the Houston Texans in 2021 that is 100-percent FACT … they will not finish 0-17, and more than that, they are a better team than the Jacksonville Jaguars. That second part is at least for Week 1, but the Texans played better than one would expect with all that has surrounded them before the first game took place.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO