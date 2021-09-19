CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candlelight vigil planned at Waimanalo District Park tonight for missing 6-year-old

By Editorial
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA candlelight vigil for Isabella Kalua, the 6-year-old Waimanalo girl missing since Monday, will be held at 6 p.m. today at Waimanalo District Park. Her biological family has been organizing search efforts since the girl, named at Ariel Sellers at birth, disappeared from the home of her adoptive family. Volunteers have come out by the hundreds to look for her in coordination with the Honolulu Police and Fire departments and multiple state and federal partners. Her birth mother, Melanie Joseph, has been searching day and night.

