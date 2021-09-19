CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewers clinch 4th straight playoff berth with win vs Cubs

By Associated Press
WNDU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (AP) - Manny Piña homered twice, Eduardo Escobar and Jace Peterson also connected, and the Milwaukee Brewers clinched their fourth straight postseason berth with a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs. The Brewers won for the seventh time in nine games to ensure themselves at least a wild card after San Diego and Cincinnati lost earlier in the day. Milwaukee’s magic number to lock up the NL Central title is three over St. Louis. NL Cy Young Award contender Corbin Burnes was shaky by his standards in his first start since throwing eight innings in a combined no-hitter a week ago.

