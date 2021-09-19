CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Creamy Zucchini Soup

By Alyssa Rivers Jump to Recipe
therecipecritic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This zucchini soup has an amazing savory flavor, fresh vegetables, and is topped with the perfect drizzle of cream. Healthy and hearty, each spoonful will have you hooked with its silky-smooth goodness!

therecipecritic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Best Tuna Salad Recipe

Back to school season is upon us, and lunches can start to get boring pretty quickly. We totally get it, and we have a tasty solution to that issue. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge makes a mega easy tuna salad sandwich that features just eight ingredients and simple steps to toss together. We know your family will relish this recipe — pun completely intended.
RECIPES
knuj.net

Creamy Reuben Casserole

This Reuben casserole dish is great to serve at a potluck or any time. It features corned beef, sauerkraut and other ingredients that make Reuben sandwiches so popular. 1 can (14 ounces) sauerkraut, rinsed and well drained. 1-1/4 cups chopped cooked corned beef. 1 cup sour cream. 1 small onion,...
RECIPES
TODAY.com

Creamy Pappardelle with Chicken and Bacon

I’m so excited about this dish. It’s decadent, with a creamy, bacon-y sauce, packed with chicken and the sweetness of carrots. It comes together so easily but tastes and looks like you spent half the day in the kitchen. The ultimate hack? Rotisserie chicken! It saves a load of time to get dinner on the table quicker.
RECIPES
onceuponachef.com

Peach Cobbler

This rustic peach cobbler is made from sweet peaches, warm spices, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit topping. Classic peach cobbler is a rustic dessert made from sweet peaches, warm spices, and a homemade biscuit topping, baked until the fruit is tender and bubbling and the topping is golden and crisp. The dessert is a delicious way to use up all your summer peaches, as well as any other fruit you’d like to mix in (blackberries would be wonderful). Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or dollop of sweetened whipped cream on top.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Soup#Soups#Love Soup#Cream Cheese#Food Drink#Italian#Vegetarian#Parmesan
eatwell101.com

31 Fall Soups Recipes That Are Utterly Delicious

Easy Fall Soup Recipes – Warming and easy, soup is particularly great in the fall season. From butternut squash soup to sweet potato soups, our Fall soup recipes are all you need for curling up on your couch with a hot bowl and a good book. These hearty soup bowls are the perfect companion to a chilly night. Enjoy!
RECIPES
knuj.net

Meaty Pasta Casseroles

This recipe is so easy, and will feed a crowd. You can make this recipe the way you like by adding extra garlic, or more cheese. 2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) Italian diced tomatoes. 1 jar (23-1/2 ounces) Italian sausage and garlic spaghetti sauce. 1 jar (16 ounces) chunky mild...
RECIPES
eatwell101.com

12 Delicious Low-Carb Breakfast Recipes

Looking to make some delicious low-carb breakfast recipes? Well, you cannot go wrong with this list of 12 recipes for low carb breakfasts. Every single one of our breakfast recipes is tasty, quick, and healthy. Scroll down for the best low carb breakfast recipe, packed with nutrients. Enjoy!. Low-Carb Breakfast...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
sonoma.edu

Chicken Enchiladas

Garnish: chopped cilantro leaves, chopped scallions and sour cream. Marinate the chicken with salt, pepper, cumin, garlic powder and chili powder for at least 30 minutes. Coat sauté pan with oil. Brown chicken over medium high heat, allow 7 minutes each side or until no longer pink. Transfer to a platter and allow to cool.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
thespruceeats.com

Hash Brown Casserole With Sour Cream

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) This delicious hash brown casserole is perfect for a large brunch or dinner, or take it along to a potluck gathering. It comes together by using sour cream and two types of soup: cream of celery and cream of chicken.
RECIPES
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

No-Bake Pineapple Pie

This pineapple pie I so rich and creamy, simply delicious! If you like fruit desserts, then this no-bake pineapple pie is the real thing for you! And the best part is that you will need just 5 minutes to make it. Here is the recipe:. Servings 6-8 Ingredients:. 1 graham...
RECIPES
williams-sonoma.com

5 Easy Air Fryer Recipes For Super Speedy Meals

Let’s talk about air fryer recipes for a minute. Maybe you think you know the drill: You can make small-batch fries! Or wings! Whee! But wait: You can also incorporate more vegetables into your life. Air fryer cookbook author Ben Mims told The New York Times that veggies are one of the very best things to cook in one of these wonderful gadgets. “Especially the soggy ones.” (Think: okra; zucchini; summer squash; eggplant.)
RECIPES
localeben.com

Potato Soup

I walked back in the kitchen after this soup had been simmering for an hour and it smelled just like a cozy Autumn day at home. This recipe for potato soup simple and delicious. As the original recipe states, it is especially good for people who grow their own vegetables.
RECIPES
Mashed

Emeril Lagasse's Go-To Pasta For Family Dinners

Who doesn't love pasta? From oozy baked ziti to veggie-loaded pasta primavera to fluffy pillows of ricotta ravioli, we'll chow down on this satisfying carb any day. And we're not alone: Over in Italy, the country most associated with the pasta we know and adore, the average citizen forks down a whopping 55 pounds of pasta per year (via South Florida Reporter). Here in the United States, the figure is a still-respectable 20-ish pounds per year (via Food Business News).
RECIPES
foodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Recipe)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
RECIPES
knuj.net

Chicken Casserole

The original old family recipe for this chicken casserole called for the sauce to be made from scratch. Through the years, the recipe has been developed into this version that takes less time to prepare and still tastes great. It’s an attractive main dish. Ingredients. 1/2 cup chopped celery. 1/4...
RECIPES
foodcontessa.com

Double Deep Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake with Baileys Recipe

Who wants more and more chocolate?! Everybody, right?! This double deep dark chocolate mousse cake is so chocolate rich, thick, creamy and moist – perfect! And do not forget – so easy to prepare! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 box Devil’s Food Cake Mix, prepared according to the package...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy