Tracking All S&P 500 Drops to the 50-Day MA in 2021

By Giles Coghlan
dailyforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 50-day moving average is probably the most viewed support level in US equities at the moment. Five consecutive lower daily closes on the S&P 500 between September 7 and 14 have taken it back down to this crucial line in the sand. This will be the eleventh time since January that the S&P has sold off and tested the 50-week MA as support. Looking back at these dips and recalling the changing narrative at the time is quite instructive. A lot has changed, but the Fed’s support hasn’t. Even with this most recent sell-off, the index is up around 20% since the lows of that first dip in January.

