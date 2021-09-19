CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Two Rome men were arrested this past week and charged with child molestation in two separate incidents.

By Jimmy Holbrook
chattooga1180.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to reports, William Shane Guice, 38 of Rome, was accused of molesting a child under the age of 10 years from 2019 until 2021. Authorities added that the events could have occurred longer but due to the age of the child further dates could not be determined. Guice is charged with aggravated child molestation, sodomy, incest with a minor, sexual battery against a child and probation violation.

chattooga1180.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Rome#Sexual Intercourse
wfxrtv.com

Two arrested in separate drug-related incidents in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Authorities in Carroll County say the same deputy arrested two men over the weekend on drug charges after pulling those men over for violations. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over 44-year-old Joseph Scott Chaffman of Galax, on Route 58 near Woodlawn on Saturday, Sept. 18.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
US News and World Report

Former Lawmaker Not Yet Arrested Two Weeks After Rape Charge

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho state lawmaker has not yet turned himself in to face a rape charge despite a warrant being issued nearly two weeks ago. Aaron von Ehlinger was charged with rape and sexual penetration with a foreign object on Sept. 10 following a nearly four-month investigation by the Boise Police Department and another two months of review by prosecutors, The Lewiston Tribune reported. The Ada County Prosecutor's office has declined to comment on whether it is actively looking for von Ehlinger or if it has discussed the matter with him or his attorney.
IDAHO STATE
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Woman Arrested on Drug Charges After Screaming Incident

Andrea Lane Kelley, 31 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she violated terms of a bond and went to a home on Old Summerville Road where she began to scream and breach the peace of the community. Reports added that she was then found to be in...
ROME, GA
The Exponent

Lafayette man charged with child molesting

A Lafayette man was charged with child molestation Tuesday, according to a probable cause affidavit. Eric Hewes, 50, reportedly molested two victims under the age of 14 years old. He assaulted the first victim in his car on multiple occasions between January 2020 and June 2021, the affidavit reads. Hewes assaulted the second victim multiple times from April to July 2021.
LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hiawathaworldonline.com

Two arrested on drug charges

The Hiawatha Police Department concluded an investigation into allegations of illegal narcotics activity in the residents of 708 Hiawatha Ave., Hiawatha. Chief John Defore said officers were able to develop probable cause and obtained a search warrant on Sept. 13, which was executed after noon on that day. Upon completion...
HIAWATHA, KS
Arkansas Online

Two men arrested in Fayetteville robbery, beating

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two men have been arrested after police say they robbed and pistol-whipped another man before dumping him along the side of a road in Johnson. Mackenzie Lawhorn, 19, of 1352 N. Caddo Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated robbery, kidnapping, theft of property, theft by receiving and engaging in violent criminal gang activity or enterprise. Lawhorn was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
News Channel Nebraska

Two men facing drug charges after separate Tuesday incidents in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. – Two men are in custody and facing drug charges after separate Tuesday night incidents. Shortly before 8:00, a Norfolk Police officer was handling a call on W. Norfolk Ave when the officer’s attention was drawn to a car revving its engine in the parking lot. The officer recognized the car as belonging to 61-year-old Leon Christiansen, who had an active Wayne County warrant against him. Christiansen was taken into custody, and in a subsequent search, officers reportedly recovered a plastic straw containing a crystalline rock substance that tested positive for methamphetamine from his pant pocket. He now faces charges of possession of a controlled substance.
NORFOLK, NE
102.5 KISS FM

Two Injured After Separate Shooting and Stabbing Incidents in South Lubbock

Thursday night, September 16th, two separate stabbing and shooting incidents occurred in South Lubbock. The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. when Lubbock Police officers heard gunshots outside the Long John Silver’s location on 50th Street. On arrival, one person was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. The unnamed victim was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
Galesburg Register-Mail

Galesburg police arrest three in two gun incidents

GALESBURG — The Galesburg Police Department arrested three people in two gun-related incidents late Thursday and early Friday. Officers were conducting at walk-through at Cedar Creek Place housing complex at 11:45 p.m. Thursday when they observed a vehicle pull into a fire lane driven by a subject known to have a suspended or revoked driver's license.
GALESBURG, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy