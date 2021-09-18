Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Minnie Stewart passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 17, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born on October 22, 1941 in Mendenhall, Mississippi. She was the daughter of William Cleveland (Jack) and Tinnie Floyd Winningham. Minnie is survived by her husband of 60 years, James Edward Stewart; her daughter, Charlotte Stewart Williams (Todd); and her son, Jamie Stewart. She is also survived by four grandchildren; Josh Williams (Ashley), Brandi Eichholz (Uriah), Aiden Stewart and Makynlie Stewart and five great grandchildren; Luke, Landon, Isabella, Priscilla, and Jacob. She is also survived by two sisters; Vonnie Sue Hall and Bobbie Earles (Thomas). She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Sharlene Winningham.