9/18 IMPACT WRESTLING VICTORY ROAD PPV REPORT: Christian Cage vs. Ace Austin for the Impact World Championship, Cardona vs. Raju, Alexander vs. Sabin, more

Pro Wrestling Torch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -Video package previewing the action for tonight. All three mixed it up in the ring before the action spilled to the floor. TJP hit a dive through the ropes on Maclin, then Petey dove on TJP and Maclin. Maclin took Petey down in the ring, then gave TJP a backbreaker on the stage. Back in the ring, Maclin hit Petey with a back elbow and got a two count. Maclin punched and kicked Petey in the corner and threw him around. Maclin knocked TJP off the apron, then went back to stomping Petey.

PWMania

Updated Cards For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling And Victory Road

– A big ten-man tag team match has been announced for next week’s Impact Wrestling episode, which will be the go-home episode for Victory Road. The ten-man main event will see Victory Road opponents Ace Austin and Impact World Champion Christian Cage serve as captains. Cage, X Division Champion Josh Alexander, Chris Sabin, Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards will face Austin, Madman Fulton, W. Morrissey, Moose and Brian Myers.
WWE
411mania.com

Impact Wrestling Preview: Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson in a Bunkhouse Brawl

– Impact Wrestling returns with a new IMPACT! on AXS TV tonight. Programming will start at 7:00 pm EST with Before The Impact, with the main card starting at 8:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show will feature Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson in a Bunkhouse Brawl, plus more. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s Impact Wrestling:
WWE
f4wonline.com

Impact Wrestling live results: Victory Road go-home show

With Victory Road on Impact Plus this Saturday, Thursday's go-home edition of Impact Wrestling is headlined by a big ten-man tag team match featuring many of the company's top names. On one side, World Champion Christian Cage will team with X-Division Champion Josh Alexander, Chris Sabin, Sami Callihan and Eddie...
WWE
fightful.com

IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers Taped On 9/17

IMPACT Wrestling held its latest set of tapings from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee on September 17. IMPACT World Championship Match: Christian Cage defeated Ace Austin. X-Division Champion Josh Alexander came face-to-face with Christian after the match. Six-Way Scramble: Laredo Kid defeated Trey Miguel, John Skyler, Jake Something and Black...
WWE
411mania.com

Christian Cage Retains Impact Title At Victory Road, Confronted By Josh Alexander, Alexander vs. Cage Set for Bound for Glory

Impact Wrestling champion Christian Cage retained the title tonight at Victory Road, defeating Ace Austin after a back-and-forth match. When the match was over, he was confronted by X Division champion Josh Alexander. Alexander shouted out “Bound for Glory, Option C”, hinting that he plans on challenging Cage. In Impact, “Option C” allows the X Division Champion to surrender the title and get a shot at the World title. The two will face each other at Bound for Glory on October 23rd.
WWE
Fightful

Raj Singh Returns To IMPACT Wrestling During 9/23 Episode, Attacks Matt Cardona

Rohit Raju has a familiar face back in his corner. Earlier today, Mike Johnson at PWInsider reported that Mahabali Shera was out of action with an injury, a fact which was confirmed during IMPACT's broadcast. With no accompaniment, Rohit faced Chelsea Green on September 23. Green was looking for retribution against Rohit for injuring her a few weeks ago. Last weekend at Victory Road, Matt Cardona already exacted some revenge on behalf of his better half when he won a No DQ match.
WWE
Fightful

IMPACT Wrestling Results for 9/23/21 Josh Alexander vs Ace Austin

Good evening Fight Fans, and welcome to our coverage for tonight's edition of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV!. - We open tonight's show with X-Division Josh Alexander coming out to the ring and formally vacating his title to challenge for the IMPACT World title at Bound for Glory before he's interrupted by the champion Christian Cage. Christian tells Josh to reconsider before he goes to hand the title over to the Scott and they are then interrupted by Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. Josh and Ace then exchange words before Ace and Fulton attack Josh and Christian and lay them out before leaving.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 9/23: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling coming out of Victory Road

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Christian successfully defended the World Title in the main event of last Saturday’s Victory Road show against Ace Austin. In addition, he was the captain of the 10-man tag team match that headline last week’s TV show. Christian will also appear on this week’s AEW Rampage, teaming with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus to take on the Young Bucks and Adam Cole.
WWE
