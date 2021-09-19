9/18 IMPACT WRESTLING VICTORY ROAD PPV REPORT: Christian Cage vs. Ace Austin for the Impact World Championship, Cardona vs. Raju, Alexander vs. Sabin, more
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -Video package previewing the action for tonight. All three mixed it up in the ring before the action spilled to the floor. TJP hit a dive through the ropes on Maclin, then Petey dove on TJP and Maclin. Maclin took Petey down in the ring, then gave TJP a backbreaker on the stage. Back in the ring, Maclin hit Petey with a back elbow and got a two count. Maclin punched and kicked Petey in the corner and threw him around. Maclin knocked TJP off the apron, then went back to stomping Petey.www.pwtorch.com
Comments / 0