CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

According to Malaysia, a nuclear escalation in the South China Sea could follow the US-Australia submarine deal.

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Malaysia, a nuclear escalation in the South China Sea could follow the US-Australia submarine deal. Malaysia’s prime minister slammed and expressed reservations over Australia’s latest arrangement with the US to acquire nuclear-powered submarines. According to Malaysia’s Daily Express newspaper, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob warned that the US-Australia...

washingtonnewsday.com

Comments / 0

Related
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
AFP

Chinese jets fly near Taiwan as Beijing opposes island's trade deal bid

China voiced opposition on Thursday to Taiwan joining a major trans-Pacific trade deal as it flew 24 planes including two nuclear-capable bombers into the self-ruled island's air defence zone, the biggest incursion in weeks, Taiwanese officials said. On the same day, Taiwanese officials said 24 Chinese planes -- including 18 fighter jets and two nuclear-capable bombers -- crossed into the island's air defence identification zone.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Mahathir Mohamad
Person
Zhao Lijian
theedgemarkets.com

India military accelerates historic overhaul to counter China

(Sept 24): India’s long-delayed plans to overhaul its military are getting a new life as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government moves closer to the U.S. and its allies, which are strengthening defense cooperation against China. Modi, who will attend a meeting of Quad leaders at the White House Friday along...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Quad leaders press for free Indo-Pacific, with wary eye on China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Leaders of the United States, Japan, India and Australia vowed on Friday to pursue a free and open Indo-Pacific region “undaunted by coercion” at their first in-person summit, which presented a united front amid shared concerns about China. The two-hour meeting at the White House of the Quad,...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Submarines#Nuclear Submarine#Daily Express#Malaysian#Chinese#Foreign Ministry#French#European#State Department
AFP

US-Australia submarine deal: what are the risks?

The US decision to sell nuclear-powered submarines to Australia has put at risk longstanding but fragile global pacts to prevent the proliferation of dangerous nuclear technologies, according to experts. - Experts say a somewhat safer alternative could be for Australia to obtain nuclear submarines that use low-enriched uranium (LEU). 
MILITARY
The Guardian

Going nuclear: the secret submarine deal to challenge China

When Boris Johnson, Joe Biden and Scott Morrison announced a new deal that would provide Australia with the technology to run silent nuclear submarines as part of its navy, one phrase kept coming up: “stability in the Indo-Pacific”. The word the leaders of the UK, the US and Australia did not use may be more important: China. By striking the Aukus deal, an unprecedented agreement on defence cooperation between the three countries, the governments have moved to counter what they view as Beijing’s aggression – and prompted questions about whether the move is an ominous sign of a new ‘cold war’ mentality.
MILITARY
The Independent

North Korea says new US alliance in Indo-Pacific and submarine deal could trigger ‘nuclear arms race’

North Korea has said America’s “double-dealing attitude” with respect to its recent security pact with Australia and Britain could “trigger off a chain of nuclear arms race” in the Indo-Pacific region.The US forged a trilateral security partnership last week that will involve Britain giving technological aid to Australia to develop eight nuclear-powered submarines.The deal came amid an escalating security situation in the region as North Korea and South Korea both tested a series of missiles.The new pact, known as the Aukus deal, has been perceived to be a counter to China, which supports North Korea and has a strong...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Reuters

In escalation over submarine deal, France recalls envoys from U.S. and Australia

PARIS/CANBERRA/WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France plunged into an unprecedented diplomatic crisis with the United States and Australia on Friday after it recalled its ambassadors from both countries over a trilateral security deal which sank a French-designed submarine contract with Canberra. The rare decision taken by French President Emmanuel Macron...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Australia warns it will BLOCK China's bid to join global trading pact - after Beijing exploded at new nuclear submarine deal and AUKUS alliance

Australia has threatened to block China's bid to join a global trading pact as tensions continue to worsen between the two nations. China applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) on Thursday. The pact has 11 members, including Australia, New Zealand and Japan, which will...
ECONOMY
CNN

Trump abandoned this giant trade deal. Now, China wants in

New Delhi (CNN Business) — China has applied to join a major Asia-Pacific trade partnership that the United States ditched several years ago, as the world's second largest economy tries to bolster its relationships in the region. Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao applied for membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive...
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Quad on the Rise: Three Big Predictions From CNBC's Project on the U.S.-India-Japan-Australia Group

A months-long CNBC project generated specific predictions about the four Quad nations, China and other countries and territories with a stake in the Indo-Pacific region. The "quadrilateral security dialogue" among Australia, India, Japan and the United States was once an informal, ongoing discussion between senior officials about naval cooperation. Now,...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy