Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel feels they can do better after a 3-0 win against Aston Villa. Romelu Lukaku struck twice, with Mateo Kovacic also scoring for the hosts. Tuchel said: "They were a bit more aggressive than us in the first half. We lacked a bit of rhythm and composure. We had easy ball losses, that cost us a bit of confidence in the first half.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO