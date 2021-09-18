CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware State Police S.O.A.R. Searching for Wanted Sex Offender

dsp.delaware.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDover – Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R) is currently looking for the following wanted sex offender after he either failed to register or re-register their current address. If anyone knows the location of this subject, they are asked to call 302-672-5306. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com/.

dsp.delaware.gov

