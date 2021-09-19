CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren’s 2 TDs help Oklahoma St. survive Boise State, 21-20

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Jaylen Warren rushed for 218 yards and two touchdowns, Oklahoma State pitched a second-half shutout and the Cowboys escaped with a 21-20 victory over Boise State. Boise State had a chance to steal the win after a turnover late in the game, but Jonah Dalmas hooked a 36-yard field goal attempt wide left with 2:05 remaining. Oklahoma State (3-0) leaned on its rushing attack to grind out the win, throwing the ball just 13 times. Boise State’s Hank Bachmeier threw for 242 yards and a touchdown, while Khalil Shakir had eight catches for 78 yards.

localnews8.com

