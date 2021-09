Ellen van Dijk of the Netherlands endured a long and painful wait for her second world time trial title, eight years after she won for the first time at the 2013 championship in Tuscany. On Monday the Dutch racer set a blistering time after starting 19th in the 50-rider field and had to endure almost an hour’s wait before her teammate, the Olympic champion Annemiek van Vleuten, approached the finish line and it finally became clear that Van Dijk had won gold.

