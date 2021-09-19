BSU Oklahoma State13.JPG

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A gunman who killed one person and wounded 14 others in a Tennessee grocery store did not appear to target anyone specifically as he rampaged through the building on a sunny Thursday afternoon, police said. The entire shooting was over within minutes as first responders swarmed the scene.
Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, the oldest Republican senator at 88, is running for reelection next year. Grassley announced his bid on Twitter Friday morning with a short video of him on an early morning run, something he's known for, in a not-so-subtle message that he's still up to the task.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans, opening a major new phase in the U.S vaccination drive against COVID-19. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a series of recommendations from a panel of advisers late Thursday. The...
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Leaders of United States, Japan, India and Australia, sharing concerns about China's growing power and behavior, meet in person as a group for the first time on Friday for a summit expected to bring progress on COVID-19 vaccines, infrastructure and technological cooperation. The meeting of...
(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Friday said negotiations on Capitol Hill over his economic agenda had reached a "stalemate" as sharp disagreements between moderate and progressive members of his party threaten to derail his plans. The President said at the White House he was confident Democrats would ultimately reach...
DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — Haitian migrants waited to learn their fate at a Texas border encampment whose size was dramatically diminished from the almost 15,000 who gathered there just days ago in an effort to seek humanitarian protection in the U.S. but now face expulsion. Families milled around makeshift...
