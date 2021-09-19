CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldo Gets A Second Switch Hotfix, Resolves All "Known" Bugs And Glitches

By Liam Doolan
Nintendo Life
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaldo: The Guardian Owls got off to a rough start when it arrived on the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms. We ended up delaying our review and waiting until a hotfix was released. Unfortunately, even after the first patch - we still encountered quite a lot of problems. The Italian developer Naps Team has now released yet another patch. It's simply titled "Hotfix 2" and apparently resolves all remaining "known" bugs and glitches.

