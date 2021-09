EXCLUSIVE: After playing a part in making the Harry Potter franchise a multibillion-dollar global box office hit, screenwriter Steve Kloves has found a more adult adaptation to take on. Sources tell Deadline that he is set to adapt Flynn Berry’s New York Times bestseller Northern Spy for Netflix. Django Unchained producer Stacey Sher will produce. Kloves will also exec produce. The story is set in the midst of renewed sectarian violence in Northern Ireland and follows a woman who learns that her younger sister has not only been working for the IRA but also has become an MI5 informer. To protect her family, the older sister...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO