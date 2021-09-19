Fort Lee accommodates religious practice for Afghan refugees
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Providing religious accommodation for Afghan evacuees has become a key contribution the chaplain team at Fort Lee has made to Operation Allies Welcome. Fort Lee is one of several locations supporting the initiative by the Department of Defense to provide transportation, temporary housing, medical screening and general support for over 50,000 Afghan evacuees in permanent or temporary structures.www.theprincegeorgejournal.com
