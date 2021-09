Often the best medicine to a disappointing day is a win. For Kuemper’s No. 10 ranked volleyball team, they were able to get a double dose of medicine on Tuesday. The Knights went on the road Tuesday night to play a Hawkeye 10 triangular match against Clarinda and Denison-Schleswig. Not only were the Knights able to gain a pair of conference wins, both of them were sweeps.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO