New DNR leadership learning ropes

This week, the House Committee on Small Business held a hearing entitled, "National Small Business Week: Celebrating our Main Street Champions" where we heard from business owners from all over the country. Representing Missouri's Third District was Jan Haviland, owner of the Haviland Corporation in Linn whose in-laws started this family business in 1946. They manufacture squeegees and, as small businesses do so well, continue to evolve with the changing demand as the industry does. Like many small businesses during the pandemic, Haviland not only kept their doors open and employees paid but they also adapted their product lines to include PPE in the form of washable gowns for Osage County. It is testament to the role they play in the local community and how quickly entrepreneurs and small businesses are to help solve problems facing our society. In her testimony, Ms. Haviland stated that this family-owned small business believes in "Americans helping Americans," and reinvesting in both its employees and community by keeping things American-made and taking care of the fewer than 20 people who work there. Businesses like the Haviland Corporation are vital to the success and prosperity of Missouri communities and I am so proud this 75-year-old family business continues to call the Third District home.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO