New DNR leadership learning ropes

Fulton Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite bringing years of experience to their new positions, two department leaders are happy accepting the new challenges they're facing. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources recently promoted Mike Sutherland to be deputy department director and David Kelly to take Sutherland's previous position as State Parks director. Together, the two...

www.fultonsun.com

