Bobby “Bob” Edward Garmon, age 86, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, passed away September 16, 2021, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born on March 25, 1935, the son of the late Oakley and Blanche (Ford) Garmon. He was a member of Mt. Gilead Church of Christ. Bobby graduated from Western Kentucky University with an AB degree, a Master’s Degree, and a Rank I. He taught English for 36 years for the Monroe County School system. He was a member of the Hidden Hills Golf and Country Club, Retired Teachers of Monroe County and Kentucky Retired Teachers Association, and was an avid UK Basketball fan.