Top 10 Baits and Patterns for Stage Seven St. Clair

Day 1 of the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. Northern Division on the Potomac River offered surprisingly good fishing, which has been a bit of a running theme on the Potomac this year. That said, the actual fishing on Day 1 was really overshadowed by social media comments. With Christopher Sperling towing with a school bus, James Madsen catching fish on an umbrella rig with frogs and Kierran Mooney co-angling with a fly rod, the comedians of the fishing world had plenty of fodder. Still, it’s probably worth digging into the fishing a little bit, because it was pretty solid, and it looks like a fun derby is taking shape.

