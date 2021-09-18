Top 10 Baits and Patterns for Stage Seven St. Clair
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – The pre-tournament intel going into Bass Pro Tour Stage Seven was that drop-shots and crankbaits would be big players on the waters of Lake St. Clair, Lake Erie, and the Detroit and St. Clair rivers. Those baits were indeed well represented in the final 10 anglers’ patterns, but the fishery’s largemouth also had a solid showing, with two anglers advancing to the Championship Round punching and fishing around shallow vegetation.majorleaguefishing.com
