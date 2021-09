I'm going to warn you right now: It's probably not the best week to stream hitters off the waiver wire. I don't know if it's because some of the teams with the most interesting pickups (I'm thinking specifically of the Cubs) happen to have some of the worst matchups or because some of the usual standbys have finally crossed the 80 percent roster threshold. It probably doesn't help that the Rockies are on the road all week.

