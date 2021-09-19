DEVIN TOWNSEND - Physical Release Of The Puzzle Delayed By Two Weeks

One will likely recognize some Monolordian intent in the lumber of Finnish three-piece Funeral for Two and the struggle of Mikke Sillanpää‘s cavernous, echoing vocals to rise through the density of tone surrounding on “The Curse of Lord,” and fair enough. The lead cut on the band’s new two-song EP, titled II as a follow-up to last year’s self-titled (discussed here) is the longer of the included pieces at 11 minutes, but “La Muerte” isn’t terribly far behind in topping 10, and while its own riffage is nothing to scoff at, the melody of the vocals is more complex in a way that demonstrates growth on the part of the band to go along with all that purposeful riffy primitivism.

