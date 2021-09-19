CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

DEVIN TOWNSEND - Physical Release Of The Puzzle Delayed By Two Weeks

bravewords.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevin Townsend's online team have checked in with the following update:. "You may be aware already that the ongoing pandemic has caused global disruptions in the supply of raw materials such as paper and plastics, and unfortunately, this has also affected our production of The Puzzle box sets, vinyl, and CDs. This means that we now have to delay the release of The Puzzle and Snuggles by two weeks which makes the new release date October 22nd instead of October 8th.

bravewords.com

Comments / 0

Related
mxdwn.com

Devin Townsend Shares Update For Upcoming New Album Lightwork

Back in June of 2021, Devin Townsend first announced that he was working on a new album titled Lightwork and in its very preliminary stages. The 49 year-old musician joined forces with Rage Against the Machine’s Garth Richardson, who is the producer on the album, and it is set to be released in Spring of 2022. Well, preliminary stages no more, since Townsend has posted an update to his Instagram in which he posts an update about his process and how far along the album is.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Funeral for Two Release New EP

One will likely recognize some Monolordian intent in the lumber of Finnish three-piece Funeral for Two and the struggle of Mikke Sillanpää‘s cavernous, echoing vocals to rise through the density of tone surrounding on “The Curse of Lord,” and fair enough. The lead cut on the band’s new two-song EP, titled II as a follow-up to last year’s self-titled (discussed here) is the longer of the included pieces at 11 minutes, but “La Muerte” isn’t terribly far behind in topping 10, and while its own riffage is nothing to scoff at, the melody of the vocals is more complex in a way that demonstrates growth on the part of the band to go along with all that purposeful riffy primitivism.
ROCK MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Hard Rock Bands Of The 1970s

There’s just something about the raw energy of hard rock that really gets the blood flowing. Buzzing guitars, pounding drums, and screaming vocals combine to create some of the best, most heart-pounding music you’ll ever hear. Whether it was The Stooges searching and destroying in the ’60s or Guns n’ Roses welcoming us to the jungle in the ’80s, there’s no party like a hard rock party.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Townsend
Variety

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Unveils ‘Storyteller’ Book Tour Dates

Apparently concerts, albums, documentaries, writing songs with Mick Jagger, VMA honors and writing books aren’t enough to keep the indefatigable Dave Grohl busy: Now he’s doing a book tour. Later this month and next, Grohl will undertake an extremely limited run of intimate evenings that’ll see (and hear) him bring his first book to life: “The Storyteller –Tales of Life and Music,” which is described as “a collection of memories of a life lived loud,” is out October 5 via Dey Street Books and Simon & Schuster. Tickets for the tour on sale now. The book ranges from his formative years on the DC...
MUSIC
Gamespot

Ball Physics Draw Puzzles

Sign In to follow. Follow Ball Physics Draw Puzzles, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puzzle Box#The Puzzle#Inside Out Records#Ocean Machine#Snuggles
Eurogamer.net

Delayed physical editions of Sonic Colours: Ultimate go on sale next month

The delayed physical editions of Sonic Colours: Ultimate go on sale next month, Sega has announced. The standard and keyring editions of the game will be available to buy from 1st October. The physical release of Sonic Colours: Ultimate was delayed in Europe due to "unforeseen logistical issues", Sega said...
VIDEO GAMES
bravewords.com

ORANGE GOBLIN - Rough & Ready, Live & Loud To Be Released On Vinyl, CD

In May 2020, Orange Goblin issued their live album, Rough & Ready, Live & Loud, as a digital only release. Fans kept asking for physical product, and their wish is about to be granted. "We are very happy with this one," says Orange Goblin. "Due to massive demand from YOU,...
MUSIC
mmorpg.com

Elyon Delayed, But Releasing as Free to Play in October

In an announcement today, the Elyon team announced that, due to the planned release in a busy MMO field, the game will now be released under a free to play model. Referring to the current market, the announcement said that "time investment required for any MMORPG is not necessarily compatible with an abundance of choice", so the business model will adapt to lower the barrier to entry.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

The Year After preorders begin for Game Boy Color physical release

Retro publisher Incube8 Games, games producer Spacebot Interactive, and indie developer Hadrian Lin have announced that preorders have begun for physical Game Boy Color carts of Lin’s short narrative experience, The Year After. The preorder window will run until October 4, with an intent to ship products in January 2022. The run is limited to a humble 250 copies, and this special physical bundle retails for $89.99. Thus, they are clearly targeting a certain kind of retro enthusiast, but the game still sounds cool.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
genreisdead.com

Bullet For My Valentine Delay Release Of New Album

Bullet For My Valentine have delayed the release of their upcoming self-titled album. Originally slated to drop October 22nd, the album will now release on November 5th. Announcing the news on social media, the band said they pushed back the album due to “covid related manufacturing delays.”. “Unfortunately due to...
MUSIC
nintendosoup.com

Alwa’s Collection Switch Physical Release And Limited Edition Officially Announced

It looks like Metroidvania fans will soon be able to grab a wonderful two-in-one package for their shelves!. Clear River Games and Elden Pixels have officially announced Alwa’s Collection, a physical release that will contain both Alwa’s Awakening and Alwa’s Legacy. A Limited Edition bundle (pictured above) will also be available from Limited Run Games.
RETAIL
vitalthrills.com

Dying Light 2 Release Date Delayed to 2022

Techland today announced that the Dying Light 2 release date has been pushed back from Q4 2021 to February 4, 2022 (pre-order at Amazon). Pawel Marchewka, CEO of Techland, shared a message with players about the new Dying Light 2 release date and the decision to change it. “Today, we have important news to share with you about the development progress on Dying Light 2 Stay Human,” said Marchewka.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Puzzle platformer In My Shadow out on Switch next week

Later this month, publisher OverGamez and developer Playbae Games will be releasing the puzzle platformer In My Shadow on Switch. It’s set to launch as a digital title on September 25. Bella is the star of the game, and you’ll have the task of unfolding her memories as a girl...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel and Love Esquire seeing physical release on Switch

Eastasiasoft have announced not one, but two physical releases for Switch with The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel and Love Esquire. The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel is brand new to Switch. It will first be arriving in December, with the physical version happening at a later date. Copies of the boxed version will be sold in standard and limited editions, with the latter including the game, manual, soundtrack CD, and numbered certificate in a collectors box.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Battlefield 2042 Delay Confirmed With New Release Date

It seems that rumors were true and the Battlefield 2042 delay is real. Here’s everything we know:. For a while now, we’ve been suspicious about just how little Battlefield 2042 footage was being revealed. After all, with the game’s initial release date only being a few weeks away, we’ve seen dangerously little gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

Mad Max: Furiosa delays release by nearly a year

Mad Max: Furiosa won't reach cinemas until May 24, 2024, it's been confirmed. This prequel to 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road, focussing on a young version of Charlize Theron's post-apocalyptic war captain was originally intended for release in 2023. Last Night in Soho actress Anya Taylor-Joy was announced as the...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy