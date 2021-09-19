DEVIN TOWNSEND - Physical Release Of The Puzzle Delayed By Two Weeks
Devin Townsend's online team have checked in with the following update:. "You may be aware already that the ongoing pandemic has caused global disruptions in the supply of raw materials such as paper and plastics, and unfortunately, this has also affected our production of The Puzzle box sets, vinyl, and CDs. This means that we now have to delay the release of The Puzzle and Snuggles by two weeks which makes the new release date October 22nd instead of October 8th.bravewords.com
