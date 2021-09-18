Republican committee ignores local mask requirement
Just days after a Republican-controlled state legislature stripped Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear of the power to issue a statewide mask mandate during the covid pandemic in lieu of allowing decisions to be made at the local level, nearly all of the 31 persons who attended the Sept. 13 meeting of the executive committee of the Nelson County Republican Party ignored the requirement that masks be worn inside the Nelson County Public Library.www.kystandard.com
