SALAMANCA — On a night when Salamanca football honored its past, the Warriors of the present delivered a thrilling victory in front of their Veterans Memorial Park fans. The Warriors played Southwestern to a scoreless first half before trading second-half touchdowns with the Trojans. Salamanca fell behind twice, but both times had touchdown drives to answer. The last score, a 4-yard Jesse Stahlman run followed by a two-point conversion pass from freshman backup quarterback Maddox Isaac to Zaron Tucker, put the Warriors ahead for the first time with 13 seconds left en route to a 14-13 victory.

SALAMANCA, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO