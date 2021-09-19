CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some of Our Favorite Olympus Lenses Have Great Rebates

 5 days ago
If you’ve ever wanted the Olympus f1.2 lenses, this is the time to get them. Rebates are currently in place with lots of camera manufacturers. And we found some of the best. There are lots of offerings available from Olympus until October 3rd. Some of our favorites? Well, you can grab the Olympus OMD EM1 Mk III and then also pick up the 17mm f1.2 PRO lens. Together, you’ll have tons of documentary and candid potential. That lens is basically a 34mm equivalent at f2.4 depth of field. Essentially, you’re getting the light gathering of f1.2 and the depth of field of something more shallow. It’s hard to complain, honestly. Check out these other deals after the jump.

