CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

The Blitz: Saturday's high school football highlights (Sept. 18)

By 406mtsports.com
Billings Gazette
 5 days ago

Will be updated as we receive results. • No. 1 Florence-Carlton 20, No. 3 Townsend 14: Patrick Duchien hit Caden Zaluski on a 13-yard touchdown pass with 11:57 remaining in the game and the Falcons (3-0) used a big defensive stand late in the game in downing the Bulldogs (2-1) in a battle of Class B Titans at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Townsend had a first down on the Florence-Carlton 21 after a shanked midway through the final quarter and also had another crack starting at the Falcons' 47 in the final two minutes, but the Bulldogs could not score. Duchien threw three TD passes on the afternoon, adding an 11-yarder to Blake Shoupe and a 9-yarder to Luke Maki in the second quarter. Gaven Vandenacre scored two touchdowns for Townsend, the first on a 17-yard pass from Trey Hoveland and then on a 22-yard fumble return in the third quarter to tie it at 14-all.

billingsgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
kiss951.com

(WEEK 3 PICKS) MRL’s High School Football Tournament

We brought back our favorite segment from 2019. It’s the MRL High School Football Tournament. Each week, MRL(+N) will pick a local high school team to win their football game that week. The reasoning will be different, conferences will change, but the goal is to win the most games throughout the high school football season. The first year we did it – we said that the two show members with the most losingest records would have to be handcuffed together for 24 hours. Maney & LauRen were those two show members, and they did in fact remain handcuffed for 24 hours. This year’s bet is going to be good. We’ve narrowed it down to 3 bets, just waiting to see if they’re approved by legal 😉
HIGH SCHOOL
scorebooklive.com

Top stars, best performances in Arizona high school football (Sept. 16-18)

— Yasuo Bean, Senior, Catalina Foothills. Bean unofficially racked up 247 yards on 30 carries, along with four touchdowns, to help lift the Falcons to a 34-16 win over Pueblo. (Stat Credit: Andy Morales, All Sports Tucson) Brayden Cherry, Junior, Cienega. In only his third varsity game, Cherry led the...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
scorebooklive.com

Arkansas high school football scores: Week 2 results (Sept. 10)

It’s Week 2 of the 2021 Arkansas high school football season and SBLive has you covered with scores, game recaps, photo galleries and much more. For complete statewide results, check our scoreboards below:. 7A SCOREBOARD | 6A SCOREBOARD. 5A SCOREBOARD | 4A SCOREBOARD. 3A SCOREBOARD | 2A SCOREBOARD. You can...
ARKANSAS STATE
Lexington Herald-Leader

Vote: Kentucky.com’s high school football offensive player of the week (Week 4)

Each week, we highlight some of the best high school football individual performances in Kentucky for the Kentucky.com Offensive Player of the Week. They were selected by digital sports writer Jared Peck (@HLpreps) via stats uploaded to KHSAA.org by 10 a.m. each Monday or game boxes submitted to hlsports@herald-leader.com on the night of the game.
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Titans#American Football#Florence Carlton#Falcons#Td#Pioneers#Dgs Grw#Ace Becker
scorebooklive.com

Vote now: Who should be this week’s SBLive Montana High School Athlete of the Week (Sept. 6-12)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Montana High School Athlete of the Week for Sept. 6-12 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, Sept. 20 If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email regan@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivemt.
HIGH SCHOOL
WLKY.com

High School Playbook scores, highlights for Sept. 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!🏈. Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!. Here are the games we'll be covering:. UPSjobsKY.com Game of the Week: South Oldham 27, North Oldham 0 (in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kiss951.com

(WEEK 3 RESULTS) MRL High School Football Tournament

We have a segment on The MRL Morning Show where the four of us (Maney, Roy, LauRen & Producer Nicole) pick a local high school football team to root for each week. The only rule is that each week you have to pick a different high school. This week was week 3 of our tournament. After both Roy & Nicole had games get cancelled last week due to COVID, they picked 2 teams this week to get caught up while LauRen & Maney chose 1 like normal.
HIGH SCHOOL
kiss951.com

(WEEK 4 RESULTS) MRL’s High School Football Tournament

We have a segment on The MRL Morning Show where the four of us (Maney, Roy, LauRen & Producer Nicole) pick a local high school football team to root for each week. The only rule is that each week you have to pick a different high school. Last week, three out of four show members walked away with one loss, leaving only one show member undefeated. Let’s see what happens this week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

(WEEK 4 PICKS) MRL’s High School Football Tournament

We brought back our favorite segment from 2019. It’s the MRL High School Football Tournament. Each week, MRL(+N) will pick a local high school team to win their football game that week. The reasoning will be different, conferences will change, but the goal is to win the most games throughout the high school football season. The first year we did it – we said that the two show members with the most losingest records would have to be handcuffed together for 24 hours. Maney & LauRen were those two show members, and they did in fact remain handcuffed for 24 hours. This year’s bet is going to be good. We’ve narrowed it down to 3 bets, just waiting to see if they’re approved by legal 😉
CHARLOTTE, NC
Kodiak Daily Mirror

🔴 Lathrop vs. Kodiak | Alaska High School Football (LIVE)

Today’s Match; Kodiak vs. Lathrop | Alaska High School Football Full Game LIVE 9/18/2021. 🏈💯Streaming The Game here ⇨ http://stream-server.online/hs-Football.php?state=Alaska&sport=Football&tgl=9/18/2021&time=3p&live=0-3%20Kodiak%20vs.%203-1%20Lathrop ™®. The Lathrop (AK) varsity football team has a home tournament match vs. Kodiak (AK) on Saturday, September 18 @ 3p. 0-3 Kodiak vs. 3-1 Lathrop. Lathrop vs Kodiak |...
ALASKA STATE
capecodtimes.com

Vote in this week's high school Players of the Week Poll (Sept.20-23)

Welcome to our new high school Players of the Week Poll!. High schools sports fans can vote for a girls athlete and a boys athlete they believe were standouts during the previous week. The polls will be open from Monday through Thursday. The winners will be announced Friday. The Times...
BARNSTABLE, MA
Billings Gazette

Griz underclassman Q&A: Redshirt freshman K/P Brian Buschini making instant impact out of Helena Capital

MISSOULA — Brian Buschini wasted no time getting his first weekly honor from the Big Sky. The redshirt freshman punter/kicker was named the league’s co-special teams player of the week for his performance in Montana’s season opener at Washington. Buschini helped flip the field to win the field position battle in the low-scoring 13-7 victory. He averaged 47 yards on seven punts, pinned UW inside the 20-yard line three times and also handled kickoffs.
MISSOULA, MT
Billings Gazette

Montana State eager for defensive back Tyrel Thomas' return

BOZEMAN — Tyrel Thomas ran around and defended similarly to how he has for the past five years at Montana State’s practice Monday. His No. 0 jersey is a welcomed sight for the Bobcats. Thomas, a senior defensive back, has been recovering from knee surgery since mid-August. He’s among MSU’s...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy