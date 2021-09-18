CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghanistan: The 'shattered dreams' of the Ariana cabin crew

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey were supposed to be the face of Afghanistan's future - female cabin crew working for the national carrier, Ariana Airlines. Now, they have been told not to come back to work for the time being by their new bosses, the Taliban. Eleven of the women have come together to...

