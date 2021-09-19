Save the midweek matinee. It is a crucial part of our theatre industry
One of life’s guilty pleasures is the midweek matinee. There's an illicit thrill to be had in slipping into a darkened auditorium on a Wednesday afternoon while others are stuck at work. It's not the same as a Saturday matinee – that feels a bit too normal. No, it's the joy of doing something that disrupts the rhythm of the week, of coming out of the dark and finding it still light, of having a cheeky interval gin and tonic at 4pm.www.telegraph.co.uk
