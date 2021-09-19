2701 Timberline Ct, Chesterfield, VA 23834

This split-level completely REMODELED home has 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms & is located on a large lot in Chesterfield County! The home has a nice open floor plan on the entry level, a spacious living and dining room area with direct access to a large deck - perfect for entertaining! The Primary Bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet. Also, upstairs are two additional bedrooms, & a remodeled full bathroom with a large soaker tub & tile surround. The kitchen has a tile backsplash & all brand NEW stainless appliances. The lower level features a huge fourth bedroom, could be a secondary family room/office combination, if preferred. A wet bar with a tile backsplash is also located in the lower level, along with a laundry room with tons of storage space. A half bath completes this lower level living-entertaining space. ROOF replaced in 2019, NEW carpet, NEW luxury vinyl tile, NEW appliances, FRESHLY painted throughout, NEW electrical panel, NEW exterior & interior lights, NEW sinks & vanities & tub, NEW closet shelving, NEW blinds, NEW doors, & more! The home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac & has great curb appeal. You are invited to come & tour this awesome home! It will not last long!