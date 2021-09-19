CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Schmookler: Before you fist-bump about that Texas abortion ban

By Andy Schmookler
Lynchburg News and Advance
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m imagining there are a lot of Republicans who have been fist-bumping and jubilant about the success of the Texas Republicans with their measure that effectively bans abortion in Texas. But I suspect that they would not feel such jubilation if they saw what else is going on here —...

newsadvance.com

Comments / 0

Gazette

Abortion providers ask Supreme Court for quick review of Texas abortion ban

Abortion providers and advocates returned to the Supreme Court on Thursday to ask justices to quickly consider and take up the case against a restrictive Texas abortion law. The request asks the high court to decide on a core issue in the case now instead of waiting on a federal appeals court, which is not scheduled to hold a hearing until December.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Florida lawmaker proposes Texas-style bill banning abortion as early as six weeks

A lawmaker in Florida has filed a proposed bill empowering private citizens to sue doctors who perform an abortion after a heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.Republican state representative Webster Barnaby filed House Bill 167 on Wednesday containing similar provisions to a recent bill passed in Texas, with both exposing anyone who performs or helps an abortion in violation of the law to legal damages of least $10,000.A similar “Heartbeat” bill came into effect in Texas on 1 September after a failed bid to challenge its constitutionality in the Supreme Court....
POLITICS
York Dispatch Online

Pennsylvania doesn’t need Texas abortion ban

Reverberations from the Supreme Court’s incredible, indefensible decision to let Texas’s draconian new abortion law stand are being felt as far as Pennsylvania, where efforts are already underway to replicate the all-but-complete ban. The decision also ensures the issue of reproductive rights will receive outsized prominence in next year’s U.S....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Reason.com

Now That Opponents of the Texas Abortion Ban Are Using Its Provisions To Defeat It, Pro-Life Activists Are Crying Foul

S.B. 8, a Texas law that took effect at the beginning of this month, authorizes "any person" to sue "any person" who performs an abortion after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, facilitates it, or "intends" to do so. Plaintiffs, who are promised at least $10,000 in "statutory damages" per abortion plus compensation for their legal expenses if they win, need not live in Texas or allege any personal injury or interest. The only limitation is that they cannot be state or local officials, who are explicitly barred from trying to enforce the law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Boston Globe

The Texas abortion ban is an affront to democracy

This month, in the dead of the night, the US Supreme Court turned its back on 50 years of precedent by rendering Roe v. Wade effectively meaningless in the state of Texas. Texas’ SB8 is the latest and most extreme in a string of abortion bans enacted by states in the past few years. It empowers private citizens to surveil and sue complete strangers over their personal health decisions. It puts people’s lives at risk and leaves Texans without the ability to determine their own futures. The Supreme Court failed to act as a backstop— the 5-4 decision was swung by a judge who only landed on the court after a democratically elected president’s nominee was denied a hearing. Soon, this court, which President Donald Trump and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell carefully curated by appointing three justices, could fulfill the dreams of right-wing organizations and overturn Roe.
TEXAS STATE
Augusta Free Press

Herring fights back against Texas abortion ban

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. A coalition of 24 attorneys general has filed an amicus brief in support of the U.S. Department of Justice challenge to Texas’ new six-week ban on abortions. Attorney General Mark Herring’s brief specifically supports DOJ’s motion for a preliminary injunction of the...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Federal judge will hear Texas’ arguments against temporarily blocking abortion ban before ruling on Biden administration request

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A federal judge on Wednesday scheduled a hearing for Oct. 1 to consider temporarily blocking Texas’ near-total abortion ban, following an emergency request from the Biden administration. The Justice Department...
TEXAS STATE
mhsmentor.com

Texas abortion ban unconstitutional

Texas is the most recent state to introduce an abortion ban after the U.S. Supreme Court decided to allow the bill to stand. This bill is completely unconstitutional. The ban, put into place by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, is on abortions after six weeks. Abortion is health care as it prevents damage to a person’s physical and economic well-being. Many people who have periods wouldn’t know they were pregnant at that time and would assume their period is two weeks late, causing the person to not have the option of receiving an abortion if and when they found out they were pregnant.
TEXAS STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Federal Government is Suing Texas Over Abortion Ban

Merrick Garland filed a lawsuit on Thursday to overturn the state's new ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, which he described as a scheme to nullify the Constitution of the United States" because it interferes with a right to abortion recognized by the Supreme Court of the United States.
TEXAS STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Texas Sued By Justice Department Over Abortion Ban

This past week, Texas has been in the spotlight due to its brand new abortion ban that has proven to be incredibly restrictive to the reproductive rights of women. Now, no one can get an abortion more than six weeks into a pregnancy. Pregnancy is usually only detected about eight weeks into the process, which ultimately makes this law a hot topic of debate. Abortion was legalized in the United States years ago thanks to Roe V Wade, however, conservative lawmakers have continuously tried to have it banned.
TEXAS STATE
kusi.com

DOJ sues Texas over controversial abortion ban

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Department of Justice is taking legal action after Texas passed its controversial “heartbeat bill.”. On Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a lawsuit against the state of Texas, after a near-total ban on abortion took effect earlier this month. Under the state law, abortions are illegal after 6-weeks. Garland says the legislation is “clearly unconstitutional under long-standing Supreme Court precedent.”
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

House to vote on abortion rights as Roe is challenged

The House is set to vote on legislation aimed at guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion, a bill that reflects the Democratic Party's response to a restrictive new Texas law that has placed access under threat. The expected House passage of the bill Friday is likely to be mostly symbolic, as Republican opposition will doom it in the Senate But Democrats say they will do all they can to codify the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision after the Supreme Court recently allowed a Texas law that would ban most abortions in the state to take...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

Texas abortion: Doctor sued in first known challenges of new law

A Texas doctor who admitted to breaking the state's new abortion legislation has been sued, in what could be a test of how lawful the mandate is. Writing for the Washington Post, Alan Braid said he had carried out a termination on a woman who was in the early stages of her pregnancy but "beyond the state's new limit".
LAW
etownian.com

Weekly Chirp: Texas Abortion Ban

Disclaimer: To protect the views of the Etownian and myself, I will be using the term “fetus” to refer to the child/baby within the womb and “conception” to refer to the fertilization of an egg. I use the term “woman/women” throughout this piece, however, I understand that other individuals who do not identify as such can feel the effects of this law. The quotes of the students are not reflective of the Etownian’s views and entirely their own. The quotes may have been edited for length and clarity.
TEXAS STATE
HuffingtonPost

Texas Abortion Doctor Sued For Violating State's New Abortion Ban

A San Antonio doctor who admitted defying Texas’ new abortion law by performing the procedure on a woman who was more than six weeks pregnant may have to defend his decision in court. Dr. Alan Braid wrote an essay published Saturday in The Washington Post in which he said he’d...
TEXAS STATE
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
TEXAS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

U.S. Fight Over Texas Abortion Ban Set for Oct. 1 Hearing

A federal judge in Texas set an Oct. 1 hearing on the Biden administration’s request to temporarily block a restrictive anti-abortion law in Texas while the U.S. to invalidate the legislation. The U.S. Justice Department on Sept. 14 filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

