Andy Schmookler: Before you fist-bump about that Texas abortion ban

This month, in the dead of the night, the US Supreme Court turned its back on 50 years of precedent by rendering Roe v. Wade effectively meaningless in the state of Texas. Texas’ SB8 is the latest and most extreme in a string of abortion bans enacted by states in the past few years. It empowers private citizens to surveil and sue complete strangers over their personal health decisions. It puts people’s lives at risk and leaves Texans without the ability to determine their own futures. The Supreme Court failed to act as a backstop— the 5-4 decision was swung by a judge who only landed on the court after a democratically elected president’s nominee was denied a hearing. Soon, this court, which President Donald Trump and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell carefully curated by appointing three justices, could fulfill the dreams of right-wing organizations and overturn Roe.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO