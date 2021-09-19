CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaprielian, A’s beat Angels 3-1 to keep pace for wild card

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — James Kaprielian pitched two-hit ball over six innings, Matt Olson hit his 36th home run and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-1. The A’s have won four consecutive games and seven of 10 in their race for the second AL wild card. They’re two games back of Toronto for the final postseason spot, with the Yankees also in the way. Kaprielian retired 18 of his 20 batters. He struck out five and walked none. The A’s scored three runs in the first inning to give Kaprielian an early cushion.

