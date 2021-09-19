CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe, LA

UL Monroe squeaks out a win over Jackson State, 12-7

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE, La. (AP) — Calem Sutherland kicked four field goals and UL Monroe held off FCS-member Jackson State 12-7. After Sutherland opened the scoring with a 29-yard field goal in the first quarter, Jackson State took the lead in the second period when Joshua Lanier caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Shedeur Sanders. The Tigers’ lead held up until the fourth quarter when Sutherland hit from 42 and 49 yards. Sanders completed 27 of 40 passes for 243 yards. Aubrey Miller Jr. was credited with 16 tackles for Jackson State. For the Warhawks, Rhett Rodriguez completed 16 of 29 passes for 150 yards and Andrew Henry had nine carries for 52 yards.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Monroe, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Monroe, LA
College Sports
Monroe, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Monroe, LA
Reuters

Quad leaders to meet at White House amid shared China concerns

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Leaders of United States, Japan, India and Australia, sharing concerns about China's growing power and behavior, meet in person as a group for the first time on Friday for a summit expected to bring progress on COVID-19 vaccines, infrastructure and technological cooperation. The meeting of...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackson State#American Football#Ap#Fcs

Comments / 0

Community Policy