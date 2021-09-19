McNeese uses strong second half to beat Southern 31-24

The Kerens Bobcats fell to rival Mildred Eagles 20-7 Friday night in Mildred with the only Bobcat score coming on an 84-yard punt return. One important part of football is the ability to make adjustments. In watching the game, it became evident adjustments made by the Bobcats changed the trajectory of the game. The Eagles came out and scored three times in the first half and appeared to be on the way to a blowout victory. The second half was a different ballgame.

KERENS, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO