Great Oak pulls away for 35-6 victory over Paloma Valley

By Menifee 24/7 Staff
menifee247.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuarterback Noah Howard finds some running room for Paloma Valley High Friday night. (Photos by Kristi Jo Aguirre) The Paloma Valley High School football team trailed by just one touchdown entering the fourth quarter, but the Great Oak running game broke the game open in the final period to defeat the Wildcats 35-6 Friday night.

