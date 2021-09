The Miners (2-0) were in a tight contest in the beginning with the University of Boise State Friday night, Sept. 10, at Albertson’s stadium. In the first half, the Miners were able to move the ball on the Broncos defense but had problems scoring inside the endzone. The Broncos were able to find their footing and put-up points in a hurry to lead in the first half 41-13. In the second half, the Broncos dominated the field by forcing six turnovers that converted into touchdowns, resulting in a 54-13 UTEP loss.

