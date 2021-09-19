CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Boozy Bakewell tart recipe

By David Atherton
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bakewell tart is a great way to practise your shortcrust pastry-making skills because the frangipane filling is not too wet and therefore you don’t need to worry about a soggy bottom. This is a Bakewell with a difference: it has wholemeal flour, seeds, dried fruit and sweet potato. You...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Olive Garden Salad: What To Know Before Ordering

Olive Garden is a restaurant chain that has a lot of fans, including some big-name celebrities like Shia LeBoeuf and John Travolta, who could probably afford to dine at nothing but high-end steakhouses every night without taking much of a hit to the wallet (via E Online). Bustle even reported that Taylor Swift even name-dropped Olive Garden in one of her songs.
RESTAURANTS
TechRadar

I discovered this air fryer trick and it’s a game-changer for making fries

French fries are one of the tastiest treats you can indulge in. These crisp crunchy sticks of potato, which were created in the 1780s, have become a staple at dinner times. Traditionally deep-fried in gallons of oil, you’re now just as likely to use one of the best air fryers, which circulate hot air around food to crisp it rather than relying on oil, to get your weekly, or daily, fix of French fries.
FOOD & DRINKS
aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Creamy Beef Taco Soup

‘Memba the taco soup recipe we all made the last few years, and if we eat it one more time, we might die? Yeah, that one. I have totally retired it and wanted something creamier. I found this on a Facebook post for ketogenic diet followers. But we all need more fat (I’ll save that for another discussion, but I am a health coach now. Or will be in eight days).
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icing Sugar#Almond Flour#Egg Yolk#Food Drink#Bakewell Tart#170c 150c Fan Gas 3#Hodder Stoughton
Mashed

The Best Frozen French Fries Brand, According To 62% Of People

Some grocery items can be bought off-brand, with no one able to tell the difference. But when it comes to french fries, people apparently have major opinions. A recent Mashed survey polled 657 people in the U.S. to find out their preferred frozen french fry brand, and the results are overwhelmingly in favor of one all-American favorite.
FOOD & DRINKS
onceuponachef.com

Peach Cobbler

This rustic peach cobbler is made from sweet peaches, warm spices, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit topping. Classic peach cobbler is a rustic dessert made from sweet peaches, warm spices, and a homemade biscuit topping, baked until the fruit is tender and bubbling and the topping is golden and crisp. The dessert is a delicious way to use up all your summer peaches, as well as any other fruit you’d like to mix in (blackberries would be wonderful). Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or dollop of sweetened whipped cream on top.
RECIPES
Mashed

Wendy's Baked Potato: What To Know Before Ordering

There's no denying that a meal from one of your favorite fast food restaurants just hits the spot every once in a while. Juicy burgers, nuggets, and chicken sandwiches are all staple menu items at quick-service eateries across the country, and you can almost guarantee it's best accompanied by a delicious side order of fries.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
Parade

The 19 Best Soup Recipes of 2021 Will Definitely Come in Handy This Fall

Are you a soup lover? I mean a hardcore, enjoy a bowl before your entree, kind of soup lover? Beef or chicken, broth-based, cheesy, or creamy soups, you have to love them all!. With comfort food being our specialty, you have to imagine that soups are one of the most popular recipe sections on the site. We have everything from classic chicken noodle soup and hearty beef and vegetable soup, to the more imaginative bacon beer cheese soup with chicken.
RECIPES
Telegraph

Chicken Milanese recipe

Milanese, which is breaded meat, is sometimes made from veal or pork, very thinly sliced, but we do it with chicken at my restaurant. It’s a great comfort dish. At home we just have it with a simple tomato salad. In a tribute to the anglicised version, I’m also suggesting it with spaghetti and tomato sauce here – you don’t get that in Italy.
RECIPES
eatwell101.com

31 Fall Soups Recipes That Are Utterly Delicious

Easy Fall Soup Recipes – Warming and easy, soup is particularly great in the fall season. From butternut squash soup to sweet potato soups, our Fall soup recipes are all you need for curling up on your couch with a hot bowl and a good book. These hearty soup bowls are the perfect companion to a chilly night. Enjoy!
RECIPES
KPVI Newschannel 6

Three-Ingredient Apple Cake

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 9x13-inch cake pan. Beat together cake mix, pie filling and eggs until well blended (there will still be chunks of apple). Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool completely. Poke holes in the...
RECIPES
sonoma.edu

Chicken Enchiladas

Garnish: chopped cilantro leaves, chopped scallions and sour cream. Marinate the chicken with salt, pepper, cumin, garlic powder and chili powder for at least 30 minutes. Coat sauté pan with oil. Brown chicken over medium high heat, allow 7 minutes each side or until no longer pink. Transfer to a platter and allow to cool.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
Wide Open Eats

recipes

When the leaves start falling, many of us look forward to pulling out our comfy sweaters and hats and looking up recipes for chili and soup. Although comfort food seems to go along with fall and winter, there's no reason why we can't enjoy fall-time smoothies as well. These kefir smoothies are full of fall flavors like pumpkin, nutmeg and chai and are the perfect fall snack!
RECIPES
The Guardian

Benjamina Ebuehi’s recipe for caramel almond buckwheat tart

The sweet almond topping on this tart was inspired by toscakaka, a delightful Swedish almond cake that I fell in love with a few years ago. A buttery mix of brown sugar, toasted almonds and cream comes together to create a shell-like layer that sits on top of a soft, frangipane filling. Buckwheat flour is my go-to when seeking out a gluten-free option for pastry because it’s not too difficult to work with and brings such a nutty, earthy flavour.
RECIPES
greatbritishchefs.com

Molten chocolate tart

Begin by making the pastry. Place the butter, salt and icing sugar into a stand mixer and beat until homogenised together. Next beat in the eggs, then finally the flour, almond flour and cacao powder. Once together, tip onto the surface and knead into a smooth dough. Wrap in clingfilm and leave to rest in the fridge for 2 hours.
RECIPES
notquitenigella.com

DIVINE French Onion Tarte Tatin

This onion tarte tatin is something special. Sweet Italian cipollini onions are roasted and baked with a syrupy sherry with buttery puff pastry then finished with dollops of French onion creme on top! This is the most divine way to serve onions and you can use any sort of onion you have. This is a pushy recipe Dear Reader.
RECIPES
blountcountian.com

Recipe Corner

I love a really easy to make dessert, and this one definitely is! -Jenna Wood Lemonade Pie 1 (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensedmilk¾ cup lemonade concentrate, thawed1 (8 oz.) Cool Whip, thawed1 graham cracker crust Using a hand mixer, beat the cream cheese, sweetened condensed milk, and lemonade concentrate until smooth. Fold in Cool Whip. […]
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy