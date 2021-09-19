CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

NASCAR at Bristol 2021 Results: Kyle Larson Wins Final Round of 16 Playoff Race

Cover picture for the articleKyle Larson took home the third and final Round of 16 race in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee on Saturday evening. CHECKERED FLAG: Get him that sword! ⚔️@KyleLarsonRacin wins at Bristol! pic.twitter.com/SjJX3WUg1C. Larson passed Kevin Harvick on the inside to take the lead...

CBS Sports

Tony Stewart discusses SRX's future, missing out on Kyle Larson, and NASCAR Cup Series 2021 struggles

For racing icon Tony Stewart, the year 2021 has presented quite the mixed bag. In his personal life, the three-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion has experienced the joy of getting engaged to NHRA drag racer Leah Pruett. Professionally, Stewart has also overseen the successful launch of the Superstar Racing Experience, a series which he both co-owns and won the first-ever championship in.
FanSided

NASCAR driver goes from first to last in the playoffs

Kevin Harvick entered the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs as the top seeded driver last year. This year, he enters in last place among the 16 playoff drivers. A lot can change in a year for a NASCAR Cup Series driver. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick is a perfect example of that; he won seven races in last year’s regular season and two in the first three-race round of the playoffs.
Jordan Fish tweets about Denny Hamlin; Account deleted

Did she send a breakup message via twitter to the NASCAR driver?. NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish have long been partnered. However, the couple were never married. Jordan Fish is a former member of the Lady Cats, the dance group for the Charlotte Bobcats. In 2007, she asked if he would support her Miss South Carolina event, he did. She went to dinner to thank him and they quickly became a couple.
What happened to Chase Elliott in the NASCAR Richmond race?

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion had an eventful night in the second race of the Playoffs at Richmond, but what happened to Chase Elliott?. What happened to Chase Elliott in the NASCAR race?. Elliott’s #9 Hendrick Motorsports machine was running well at the 0.75-mile Richmond short track. He finished...
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Here’s the 12 Drivers Remaining in the Cup Series Playoffs After Saturday’s Bristol Race

An exciting NASCAR Cup Series season is hitting the home stretch as the racing playoffs are now in full swing. Heading into Saturday night’s NASCAR race at Bristol Motor Speedway, 16 drivers were still in playoff contention. When the dust settled in Bristol, Tennesse Saturday evening, there were only 12 remaining in the hun for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship. The exciting Saturday night race eliminated four drivers who now turn their attention to competition in the 2022 season.
NBC Sports

What drivers said after Bristol Cup race

A look at drivers’ reaction following Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway…. Kyle Larson (playoffs) – WINNER: “It was a good race from start to finish for us. Our car was really fast. Really loose for five laps, then it would get good, then loose again, then good again, then would be pretty good at the end of the run. The next-to-last run we had there, the long one, I was really good. Thought I was going to be good there again in the last run but I didn’t have the front turn that I needed. Just tried staying patient with everything, tried not to overheat my tires, abuse them, just give myself a shot. We were able to stay close enough to Kevin (Harvick). Chase (Elliott) was obviously upset with the contact, was just making things kind of tough on him. It kept me in the game. Able to make some moves on him there late. Yeah, fun race. Have always wanted to win here, so cool to finally do it.”
FanSided

NASCAR: Tony Stewart reveals one of his biggest regrets

Three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart admitted that one of the biggest regrets in his professional career came late last NASCAR season. When it started to become clear that Kyle Larson would indeed return to the NASCAR Cup Series following what was an indefinite suspension handed down to him for using the N-word during a livestreamed iRacing event, one potential landing spot stood out above all the rest.
NBC Sports

Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick bang fenders, exchange words in Bristol confrontations

BRISTOL, Tennessee – After slamming together multiple times on the racetrack, Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott had multiple heated conversations afterward as NASCAR’s biggest feud of the season erupted Saturday night. “Just chickenshit,” Harvick said when asked about the battle with Elliott in the closing laps at Bristol Motor Speedway....
riverbender.com

Larson wins at Bristol while Harvick and Elliott feud

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Larson won at Bristol Motor Speedway — not really a big surprise or even the most interesting part of NASCAR's first playoff elimination race. The post-race feud between reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick stole the show Saturday night, especially when Harvick angrily told the energized crowd: “I’m ready to freakin' rip somebody’s head off."
Kyle Larson edges Kevin Harvick, tempers flare at Bristol

Kyle Larson added to his NASCAR Cup Series-leading win total on Saturday night when he passed Kevin Harvick for the lead with four laps to go to win the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. Larson's sixth win of the season came by fractions of...
NIGHT RACE AT BMS: Kyle Larson finds a way to win

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The legend of Kyle Larson continues to grow. With three laps remaining late Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway, the cool Californian executed a textbook pass around Kevin Harvick to win the Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. “That was awesome,” Larson said. “It was so cool to...
NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Takes a Hilarious Shot at Kyle Larson After Day on the Golf Course

On Wednesday, NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin hilariously roasted fellow racer Kyle Larson following their outing on the golf course today. Hamlin and Larson got a round in earlier today, and by the sounds of it, Denny came out on top today. Either that or his trash talking is throwing us all off to make us think that’s the case. The FedEx No. 11 driver shared a photo of Larson teeing off on one of the 18 holes. There’s some trees lining the left side of the hole, but past that the fairway seems wide open.
