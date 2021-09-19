CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Pistachio and grapefruit financiers recipe

By David Atherton
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t often do fancy bakes, but if I want fancy, I go financier fancy. Financiers are named for their resemblance to gold bars and in my opinion they are so good they could be used for currency. The cake delights with its contrasts: rich and robust earthiness through the beurre noisette (brown butter) and ground nuts balanced perfectly with the delicacy of a surprisingly light structure and zingy grapefruit.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
eatwell101.com

31 Fall Soups Recipes That Are Utterly Delicious

Easy Fall Soup Recipes – Warming and easy, soup is particularly great in the fall season. From butternut squash soup to sweet potato soups, our Fall soup recipes are all you need for curling up on your couch with a hot bowl and a good book. These hearty soup bowls are the perfect companion to a chilly night. Enjoy!
RECIPES
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
Mashed

Olive Garden Salad: What To Know Before Ordering

Olive Garden is a restaurant chain that has a lot of fans, including some big-name celebrities like Shia LeBoeuf and John Travolta, who could probably afford to dine at nothing but high-end steakhouses every night without taking much of a hit to the wallet (via E Online). Bustle even reported that Taylor Swift even name-dropped Olive Garden in one of her songs.
RESTAURANTS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Three-Ingredient Apple Cake

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 9x13-inch cake pan. Beat together cake mix, pie filling and eggs until well blended (there will still be chunks of apple). Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool completely. Poke holes in the...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grapefruit Juice#Icing Sugar#Pistachio#Food Drink#Hodder Stoughton
Mashed

Wendy's Baked Potato: What To Know Before Ordering

There's no denying that a meal from one of your favorite fast food restaurants just hits the spot every once in a while. Juicy burgers, nuggets, and chicken sandwiches are all staple menu items at quick-service eateries across the country, and you can almost guarantee it's best accompanied by a delicious side order of fries.
RESTAURANTS
almanac.com

Favorite Fall Recipes

Seasonal Recipes for Apples, Pumpkins, Carrots, Squash, and More!. As leaves change color and drift to the ground, and as cooler temperatures creep in, prepare for the season ahead with some hearty, tasty, seasonal recipes from our archives. Favorite Fall Recipes. This Double-Apple Walnut Bread is the perfect bread for...
RECIPES
Daily Advance

Fall great time to break out slow cooker for meals

The weather is already showing signs of fall and there’s no better time to break out the crockpot and whip up some delicious and healthy family meals. You’ve probably been seeing all types of new cooking tools on the market such as the air fryer, instant pot, new wave cooker, sous vide oven and more, but the crockpot is still a viable tool. This slow-cooking process makes food tender and flavorful while also helping to destroy bacteria, making the benefits of using a slow cooker significant and quite diverse.
RECIPES
Parade

The 19 Best Soup Recipes of 2021 Will Definitely Come in Handy This Fall

Are you a soup lover? I mean a hardcore, enjoy a bowl before your entree, kind of soup lover? Beef or chicken, broth-based, cheesy, or creamy soups, you have to love them all!. With comfort food being our specialty, you have to imagine that soups are one of the most popular recipe sections on the site. We have everything from classic chicken noodle soup and hearty beef and vegetable soup, to the more imaginative bacon beer cheese soup with chicken.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Creamy Beef Taco Soup

‘Memba the taco soup recipe we all made the last few years, and if we eat it one more time, we might die? Yeah, that one. I have totally retired it and wanted something creamier. I found this on a Facebook post for ketogenic diet followers. But we all need more fat (I’ll save that for another discussion, but I am a health coach now. Or will be in eight days).
RECIPES
Only In New Orleans

Treat Yourself To A Mountain Of Mac And Cheese At Rocky And Carlos Near New Orleans

Comfort food is always a good idea, and the pinnacle of comfort food is 100% macaroni and cheese. From the moment you tasted it as a child, you were hooked, and whether you still make yours from a box or you’ve created your own unique recipe, nothing hits the spot quite like a hearty bowl […] The post Treat Yourself To A Mountain Of Mac And Cheese At Rocky And Carlos Near New Orleans appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Telegraph

Flourless chocolate cake recipe

Claudia Roden, one of my favourite cooks and food writers, showed us how to make this delicious flourless cake when she came to my cookery school for the inaugural Ballymaloe Litfest in 2013. It’s her family’s favourite chocolate cake: not at all surprising. 10. INGREDIENTS. 150g dark chocolate (I use...
RECIPES
Telegraph

Ramen recipe

The variations are endless with this recipe. You can also top it with a couple of pieces of nori or a sprinkling of sesame seeds or peanuts. It’s also a fantastic way to use up leftovers at any time of year. Here’s a basic starting point. Six. INGREDIENTS. 1.8 litres...
RECIPES
Washington Post

Recipe Finder

As fall approaches and summer squash still abound, stuff them and other vegetables with grains and lentils and simmer in a tomato sauce. Grilled Eggplant Roll-Ups With Spinach and Goat Cheese. This dish of grilled eggplant, stuffed with spinach and cheese, and baked in a fresh tomato sauce has true...
RECIPES
rachaelraymag.com

Ricotta, Pistachios & Mortadella Pizza

Makes one 8-by-24-inch pizza (or, double the ingredients, including dough, for one 13-by-18-inch pizza in a half sheet pan) This recipe originally appeared in our Fall 2021 issue. Get the magazine here. Ingredients. Ingredient Checklist. Directions. Instructions Checklist. Tips. *Some home ovens will not reach 550° (in some cases 525°...
FOOD & DRINKS
lareviewofbooks.org

Recipe for Memory

Marianna De Marco Torgovnick experienced the rupture of two of her life’s most intimate relations when her mother and brother died in close proximity. The following is excepted from her book Crossing Back, a personal memoir about adjusting to loss through books, meditation, and the process of memory itself. Crossing Back is out from Fordham Press today.
RECIPES
blountcountian.com

Recipe Corner

I love a really easy to make dessert, and this one definitely is! -Jenna Wood Lemonade Pie 1 (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensedmilk¾ cup lemonade concentrate, thawed1 (8 oz.) Cool Whip, thawed1 graham cracker crust Using a hand mixer, beat the cream cheese, sweetened condensed milk, and lemonade concentrate until smooth. Fold in Cool Whip. […]
RECIPES
ruralintelligence.com

Recipe: Melon Soup

About our new recipe contributor: Pamela Osborne moved to Salisbury, Connecticut in 1997, and it has taken this long to renovate what was her disaster of a house. Before that, she had renovated and sold several houses and apartments in Westchester County and New York City. She is a graduate of the University of Michigan, where she picked up some things to think about when she was stripping and sanding woodwork. Her family seemed to expect meals to appear, and so to keep that from becoming a total chore and bore she learned how to do it better over time. Many of her favorite memories and moments are centered around sharing meals with friends, and long hours spent talking with them at the table. Not surprisingly, a lot of the conversation is about how lucky we are to live in the beautiful Rural Intelligence region. We are happy to welcome Pamela and her occasional recipe contributions.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
progressivegrocer.com

Elmhurst 1925 Pistachio Crème Creamer and Pistachio Barista Edition

Plant milk maker Elmhurst 1925 has expanded its popular Creamers and Barista lines with Pistachio Crème Creamer and Pistachio Barista Edition products. Made with simple ingredients and no added gums or oils, these varieties will roll out to stores through October. Buttery, smooth and nutty with a touch of sweetness and just 15 calories per serving, the Pistachio Crème Oat Creamer contains only 1 gram of sugar and half the fat of other oat creamers, while the Pistachio Barista Edition is a two-in-one steamer and creamer crafted with only six ingredients for coffee shop-style indulgence. Both products have no artificial flavors, carrageenan, gums, oils or other emulsifiers, and are also Certified Vegan, gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, dairy-free and OU Kosher. A 16-fluid-ounce carton of the Pistachio Crème Oat Creamer retails for a suggested $5.99, while a 32-fluid-ounce Pistachio Barista Edition goes for a suggested $6.99. The brand has introduced its seasonal OatNog and plant-based Pumpkin Spice and Caramel Macchiato oat creamers for the holiday season, retailing for a suggested $6.99 per 32-fluid-ounce carton of OatNog and $5.99 per 16-fluid-ounce carton of either variety of creamer. All Elmhurst products are created through a unique HydroRelease method, a zero-waste process that uses only water to separate the components of a nut, grain or seed before reassembling them as a creamy, beverage-ready emulsion, maintaining the full nutrition of the source ingredient without added gums or emulsifiers.
ELMHURST, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy