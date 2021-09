FTX is moving some key operations from its long-standing headquarters in Hong Kong to the Bahamas. FTX Ltd. CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried tweeted today that the firm is in the process of moving its headquarters to the Bahamas from Hong Kong. The exchange's Bahamian subsidiary, FTX Digital Markets, registered as a digital assets business with the nation's securities regulator, according to an announcement earlier this week. That announcement also revealed Ryan Salame, former Head of OTC at Alameda Research, will take the helm at the Bahamian arm as CEO.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO