As Vanderbilt students, there’s one thing we all have in common—we’re nerds. Don’t fight us on this just yet; odds are, every one of us can look back nostalgically to our glory days as middle school high achievers when we devoured shelves upon shelves of fiction books. As the Life Staff, we’re on a quest to find that feeling again, and that starts with picking up a book. Enter our candid review series: “I’ll Read Anything.” Read on to find a novel that’ will help you embrace your middle school nerd again (minus the braces).

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO