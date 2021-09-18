Ni no Kuni 2 on Switch: Comfortable, fun, and surprisingly solid

Originally released three (!!) years ago, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is now available on Switch. And it’s every bit as wonderful as ever. Yes, it’s been a long time coming for fans to have the experience of Ni no Kuni II on the go. But after being hands-on with the Switch version, I’d say it’s been worth the wait. For those of us who jumped in at launch on PC or PS4, it’s been long enough that our memories are a bit hazy, and replaying Evan’s adventure is once again exciting. And for new players, the Switch port comes in the shape of the Prince’s Edition, bundling in expanded gameplay and extra DLC.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO