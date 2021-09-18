CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ni no Kuni 2 on Switch: Comfortable, fun, and surprisingly solid

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI play a lot of Switch ports. I’m one of those “portable preferred” heathens, needing the ability to take my games anywhere with me… which usually just means my bed. When a big title launches on PC or consoles that catches my eye, I’ll typically wait to see if it’ll grace Nintendo’s popular flagship. Convenience is a big factor at play when it comes to my own personal immersion with engaging with RPGs, which makes the Switch my console of choice. Unfortunately, the wait often ends up being for nothing, as many conversions of more ambitious titles can often feel like unoptimized messes on the tiny portable.

Nintendo Life

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Set some 100 years after the events of Wrath of the White Witch, this sequel kicks off with an explosion in an unnamed, US-like city that knocks President Roland Crane unconscious, during which time he's magically transported to the colourful kingdom of Ding Dong Dell. Struggling to understand what's just occurred, Roland is dragged immediately into an ongoing coup, taking up arms alongside House of Tildrum's teenage king (and walking hair disaster) Evan Pettiwhisker Tildrum as he attempts to escape the clutches of the evil Mausinger and his armed thugs.
gamespew.com

Ni no Kuni II on Switch is a Very Good Port Indeed

Originally released three (!!) years ago, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is now available on Switch. And it’s every bit as wonderful as ever. Yes, it’s been a long time coming for fans to have the experience of Ni no Kuni II on the go. But after being hands-on with the Switch version, I’d say it’s been worth the wait. For those of us who jumped in at launch on PC or PS4, it’s been long enough that our memories are a bit hazy, and replaying Evan’s adventure is once again exciting. And for new players, the Switch port comes in the shape of the Prince’s Edition, bundling in expanded gameplay and extra DLC.
nintendowire.com

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Prince’s Edition arrives today on Switch

Ni no Kuni captured players’ imaginations and hearts when it first arrived over a decade ago, and now that saga is even more complete for Nintendo Switch players too. Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom takes you back to another world in a gorgeous, Studio Ghibli inspired style. Have a look for yourself in the brief launch trailer:
nintendosoup.com

Americas eShop Update: Eastward, SkateBIRD, TOEM, Ni no Kuni II

Here are this week’s eShop updates, directly to you!. Eastward – Next stop … Eastward! Escape the tyrannical clutches of a subterranean society and join Eastward‘s unlikely duo on an exciting adventure to the land above. Discover beautiful yet bizarre settlements and make new friends as you travel across the world by rail. Combine John and Sam’s skills to solve dungeon puzzles, take down unusual enemies and survive the deadly miasma. Can you uncover the truth behind Sam’s mystic powers and bring back harmony to Eastward’s ravaged lands?
Destructoid

Nintendo Download: Ni No Kuni II Switch

Ni No Kuni II Switch is undoubtedly the biggest release this week for Nintendo’s ecosystem. Oh sorry, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom: Prince’s Edition. Released back in March of 2018 on both PC and PS4, it may have not garnered the same warm reception as the first game (which was a milestone achievement in terms of art direction), but it did pretty well for itself: enough to warrant a Switch port with additional DLC three years later. The Switch edition includes “all DLC” according to Bandai Namco.
TechSpot

In a surprise announcement, Nintendo finally adds Bluetooth audio to the Switch

What just happened? Out of the blue, a tweet from Nintendo of America has unveiled the arrival of the highly anticipated Bluetooth audio feature for Switch consoles. What is intriguing is that it comes with a set of limitations that might make it seem somewhat unappealing to fans of Mario, Zelda and the rest of the Nintendo gang.
gamesasylum.com

Eastward, TOTEM, Cruis’n Blast, Colors Live, Ni no Kuni II, SkateBIRD, and Titan Chaser hit the Switch

If you frequent Twitter, you may have caught wind of the indie art package Colors Live – the retail release of which comes packaged with a SonarPen accessory. Shortly after Nintendo tweeted about the game’s impending release, they were hit with a backlash from fans. The mix up here being that many assumed it was a first-party title and that Nintendo’s efforts would have been better focused elsewhere.
rpgsite.net

Tokyo Game Show 2021 - List of expected RPG-related streams

Tokyo Game Show has been the event where we can expect news on Japanese games and RPGs, and the 2021 edition is no exception. There will be a lot of streams from organizers and game publishers running throughout four days from September 30 to October 3. We have compiled a...
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Ni no Kuni II’, ‘Nexomon’, ‘TOEM’, and Today’s Other New Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for September 17th, 2021. In today’s article, we finish our look at the new games of the week with the Friday releases. Some fairly big games in the list today, like Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom and TOEM. We’ve got summaries of all of them, along with the expected massive list of new sales. It is matched with a tiny list of expiring sales. It was a tight squeeze for me today as my hospital appointment ran on rather long. Luckily, a little prep time meant that we can still have our feature today. Yay! Let’s go!
rpgsite.net

Tetracast - Episode 220: Lots of Lost Judgment

Welcome to the latest edition of the Tetracast, RPG Site's regular, seemingly weekly podcast!. In this episode of the podcast, we have a packed crew as we tackle at length the upcoming Lost Judgment with spoiler-free impressions. We then go into the surprise release of Deltarune episode 2 with (again spoiler-free) chat. We touch on the weird sudden release of Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls, as well as the Nintendo Switch port of Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom.
rpgsite.net

Action RPG Wuchang: Fallen Feathers announced for PC and consoles

Leenzee Games has announced Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, an action RPG set in imperial China set to release for PC and consoles. No release date has been announced, but the developer has stated that they plan to be working on the title for the next three years. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is...
rpgsite.net

Genshin Impact codes: September 2021 current promo code list & how to redeem

The world of Genshin Impact keeps on growing with new updates, additions, and changes - and one element of the game that regularly changes are the promo codes that you can redeem for free items and resources. On this page, we feature the current Genshin Impact codes for July 2021, plus explain how to redeem them.
rpgsite.net

The Good Life set to release on October 15

Playism and White Owls have announced that 'debt-repayment' RPG The Good Life will release on October 15 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam). The Good Life is a game by Swery (Deadly Premonition, D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die, The Missing), and involves paying off a debt and solving a murder mystery in a town where the inhabitants turn into cats and dogs at night.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Players Surprised With Stealth Release

The Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite just got a stealth release. This month, video game releases are starting to heat up with the likes of Deathloop, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Lost Judgment, NBA 2K22, Tales of Arise, and more. That said, many of the month's biggest and most notable releases aren't coming to Switch and Switch Lite. It's a somewhat slow month for the Nintendo console, making this surprise release all the more noteworthy. That said, the game itself isn't particularly noteworthy, but it's in a genre that's starving for games.
