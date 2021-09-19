Gov. Ige Proclaims September “National Preparedness Month”

Keakaulike High School Not Supportive of Hawaiian Immersion Program. I have been teaching Advanced Placement Literature and Senior English at Kekaulike High School for 23 years. Since November of 2019 we have a new administration at the school who is not supportive of the Hawaiian Immersion program, Driver’s Education program or the Culinary Program. I have Kula Kaiapuni students in my English class who tell me they are being harassed by administration because they are choosing to eat their lunches outside of the Hawaiian Immersion classrooms because there is not room in the Cafeteria because of COVID-19 restrictions.

HAWAII STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO