Gov. Ige Proclaims September “National Preparedness Month”

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor David Ige declared September “National Preparedness Month” in response to the hardships and challenges facing the state and island ʻohana. In the past year, tumultuous weather caused damaging floods and landslides to several parts of the islands, a close call with Tropical Cyclone Linda and Hawaiʻi County’s largest wildfire on record with the Mana Road Fire, which burned over 40,000 acres and destroyed two homes on Hawaiian Home Lands.

