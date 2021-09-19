UPDATED: Washington State Patrol Statement on Saturday’s Fatality Collision
UPDATE Sunday 10:38 PM: Sadly the driver of the second car died at Harborview Medical Center. __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. At approximately 3:45 Saturday, September 18th, a 2016 gray Lincoln SUV was traveling eastbound on I90 near milepost 25 and hydroplaned due to the wet roadway. The vehicle lost control and crossed the...livingsnoqualmie.com
