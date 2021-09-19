Top 10 Double Barrel Shotguns Guns Under $1,500
You don't have to spend a lot of money to own a solid double gun for upland bird hunting. There are a lot of fantastic pump and semi-auto shotguns on the market, but there’s just something magical about hunting with a good double gun. Side-by-side (SxS) shotguns predate smokeless powder by more than a century, and they have been the choice of upland hunters since the early days of the sport. Read The Full Story On Gun Dog.www.outdoorchannelplus.com
Comments / 0