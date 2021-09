This is the type of win that can save a season. Down 17 points and appearing on their way to an 0-3 start, a never-say-die East Carolina team staged a remarkable rally Saturday night to stun Marshall 42-38 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Pirates (1-2) reeled off the final 21 points in the last 7:31, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 55 seconds to go then sealing it on Ja'Quan McMillan's ninth career interception at the 1 with just 6 seconds to play. ECU's victory snapped a Marshall streak of winning 21 consecutive games when scoring at least 30 points.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO