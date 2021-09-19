'What's going on with our Black girls?' Experts see rising suicide rates
For more than a decade, suicide rates have been increasing in Black children and adolescents, and a new study says the sharpest rise was among young girls. The study, published Thursday in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, found that more than 1,800 Black children died by suicide between 2003-17, and while most of the deaths were among boys, the gender gap is narrowing. The suicide rate of the girls increased an average 6.6% each year — more than twice the increase for boys, the study said. Nearly 40% of the girls were 12 to 14 years old.m.startribune.com
