CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Close to Home: Contemporary Anishinaabek Artists

traverseticker.com
 5 days ago

An exhibit of works from Anishinaabek artists in the region, supplemented by objects in the Dennos Museum Center’s collection. Artists include Kelly Church, Reneé Dillard, Jamie John, Yvonne Walker Keshick, & Jenna Wood. Represents current trends & connections to traditional practice by contemporary, working artists.

www.traverseticker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oklahoma Daily

OU alumni to host closing receptions for art exhibits at MAINSITE Contemporary Art

Two OU alumni will host closing receptions for their contemporary art exhibitions Friday, Sept. 10. MAINSITE Contemporary Art, the host of the Norman Arts Council, will host a closing reception for the exhibits “Choreographies” by OU alumna Leticia Galizzi and “Three Different Views of Reality” by OU alumna Katie Kimberling and mother-daughter duo Carolyn and Jana Faseler.
NORMAN, OK
traverseticker.com

Away from Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories

This exhibition explores off-reservation boarding schools in its kaleidoscope of voices. Visitors will explore photographs, artwork, interviews, interactive timelines, & immersive environments, including classroom & dormitory settings. Objects such as a period barber chair & a young Seminole girl’s skirt, as well as reproduction elements poignantly illuminate first-person accounts.
VISUAL ART
dance.nyc

Contemporary with Jana Hicks

Jana Hicks, a native of Texas, holds a BFA in dance from SMU and performed with a variety of companies and choreographers including Max Stone and The Kevin Wynn Collection. She is currently Co- Artistic Director of The Next Stage Project and has taught and choreographed for over 30 years in the US and abroad. Jana teaches Contemporary Dance at Peridance Center and Yoga at Now Yoga.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Museum#Nmc#Tc Art Regular#Anishinaabek#Kelly Church
artsy.net

The Greek Collector Championing Contemporary Art at Home and Abroad

Greek entrepreneur and art collector Dimitris Daskalopoulos is a man on a mission. He has been instrumental in redefining the Greek contemporary art scene, where private money often serves to revive public venues. His modus operandi is to take a derelict space, refurbish it, and turn it over to its owners to program artistic activities and implement their long-term vision. His latest undertaking is the overhaul of the abandoned portion of Athens’s former Public Tobacco Factory, today run by the Hellenic Parliament and housing its library and printing house. A rectilinear Neoclassical building constructed in 1930, it was once a symbol of Greece’s industrialization and progress. The last cigarette was rolled there, by now-defunct Greek tobacco giant Sante, in 1995. Since then, the facility has served as a military prison, a refugee shelter, and then as the offices of the Court of Auditors, the Presidency of the Government, and the Ministry of Finance.
MUSEUMS
picturecorrect.com

Creative Hair Flower Portrait Session Close to Home

With a pandemic going on, many people are under tremendous stress. Whether it’s lockdown restrictions or social isolation, there are numerous hurdles to overcome. Creatives, including photographers and content creators, are no better off. If you too have been facing a creative block, or have been feeling unmotivated, photographer Hayden Pedersen has one idea for you:
PHOTOGRAPHY
Wallpaper*

At home with artist Sarah Oppenheimer

Sarah Oppenheimer’s work explores how individual and collective action can shape the spaces we inhabit. A master of architectural manipulations, her work is interactive, psychological, performative, and at its heart, deeply social. Her practice subverts perceptions and turns spatial hierarchies inside out. vertiginous, dizzying and majestic, it leaves viewers questioning...
VISUAL ART
traverseticker.com

The Art of Lori Sikkema

Stop by the Visitor Center & view the fabric collage artwork of Lori Sikkema, on display through Oct. An Artist Reception will be held on Sun., Sept. 26 from 2-4pm.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Citizen Online

Everson exhibit of artists with disabilities closing soon

Almost 60 central New York artists, including one from Cayuga County, are on display in a new exhibit at the Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse through Sept. 26. The exhibit, "UNIQUE," is a program of regional nonprofit independent living center ARISE. It is the 20th anniversary of the exhibit, which features poetry, watercolors, digital art, sculpture and more created by local people with disabilities expressing themselves and their place in the community.
SYRACUSE, NY
delawaretoday.com

This Wilmington Artist Paints in Color at The Delaware Contemporary

Amid a vast collection of fine works, Delaware artist Samara Weaver leaves a vibrant paper trail with her macramé hangings and paperscapes. In a 245-square-foot rented studio space on The Delaware Contemporary’s second floor, multimedia artist Samara Weaver rolls out 5 or so feet of architectural trace paper across a wooden worktable stained with watercolor, ink and rings from a coffee mug. Through treetops and three massive windows at the east side, the morning sun shifts light around the room. With a flat paintbrush, she sweeps watered-down turquoise and sap-green pigments back and forth across its surface until the strokes culminate in a hue as deep as the Malvinas Current.
DELAWARE STATE
susquehannastyle.com

5 New-To-You Artists for Your Home

Love floral arrangements but hate keeping them alive? Consider immortalizing the local flora in your home through wall art instead of live plants. Joanna Tice is a York based painter who specializes in acrylic and oil paintings. As a lover of nature, Tice frequently paints the landscape surrounding her whether it be her garden, a nearby forest, or somewhere she has traveled. Offering commissioned work as well as themed collections, Tice’s work will bring bright, invigorated scenes of meadows and pastures to your space.
YORK, PA
traverseticker.com

Improv at the Library

Mashing up literature & improvised comedy, the Tilt Think Improv troupe presents: LitFlix. In this interactive show, the improv players create stories & scenes made-up on the spot based on inspiration from the audience.
ENTERTAINMENT
traverseticker.com

Artists for Wings of Wonder Exhibit

The 3rd annual community fundraiser exhibit, which features over 30 artists, with Raptor themed artwork, all in an effort to raise funds to help Wings of Wonder transition into The Migizi Eagle rehabilitation. The show is open for viewing & purchase from Sept. 11-30.
VISUAL ART
newcity.com

An Exhibition Can Be A Classroom: “Young, Gifted and Black” at Gallery 400 Offers Expansive Take on Black Contemporary Artists

Gallery 400 at the University of Illinois at Chicago has reopened with “Young, Gifted, and Black,” an exhibition of work from the private collection of Bernard I. Lumpkin and Carmine D. Boccuzzi, curated by Antwaun Sargent and Matt Wycoff. Featuring the work of fifty emerging and established Black artists, the exhibition is an expansive consideration of color, materiality, history and identity. Newcity spoke with Lumpkin to discuss the Chicago iteration of the exhibition, the importance of education in contemporary art, and what it means to support artists.
CHICAGO, IL
Salem News

'Artist in Residence' feeling at home in Beverly

BEVERLY — The city of Beverly has found another way to help it recover from the economic impact of the pandemic — and its name is Zooguu. Zooguu is the husband-and-wife artist team of Jennifer and Brian Gubicza. They have been selected as Beverly’s first Artist in Residence, a new program designed to assist with the city’s COVID-19 recovery.
BEVERLY, MA
ucdavis.edu

New Program Brings Leading Contemporary Artists to UC Davis Classrooms

Three-year program features teaching artists-in-residence for a quarter, visiting artists for up to 10 days. Supported by a $750,000 gift from Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem. Internationally known contemporary artists who have exhibited widely their sculptures, performance art, paintings and other works will engage with students and the public...
DAVIS, CA
traverseticker.com

Birds Fly In: A Human Refuge

Regular admission rates apply. A cross-cultural art collaboration focusing on themes related to Migration & Intuition. Artist Ellie Harold was surprised by birds who “flew” onto her canvas after the 2016 U.S. Presidential election. As intuitive messengers, they brought not only an entirely new way of painting, but comfort during confusing times. Later, as migration issues came to the fore, she felt birds were a metaphor for the universal human desire to move toward greater freedom & love. Following her intuition, Ellie met Mexican composer David Mendoza, creator of the soundtrack music, & German architect Wilfried Schley who designed the Refuge Space.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy