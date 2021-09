Sandwich Village PorchFest 2021 will take place in Sandwich Village on Saturday, September 18, from 1 to 4 PM, with a rain date of Sunday, September 19. The event was founded by singer-songwriter Kim Moberg, who performed at the Wellfleet Porchfest in 2016 and brought the concept to the Sandwich Art Alliance. This will be the 5th annual PorchFest held in Sandwich.

14 DAYS AGO